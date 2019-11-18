Mayhem in Yenagoa as APC Supporters celebrate [Photos]

The streets of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State came alive Monday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election.

Party faithful stormed the streets in celebration of the shock victory which brings an end to the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the oil-rich state.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin, who announced the result, said APC polled 352,552 votes to win in the election to edge his closest rival, Duoye Diri of the PDP who polled 143, 172 votes.

See photos from the streets of Yenagoa below:

