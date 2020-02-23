Mayhem in Sagamu as police kill footballer

Pandemonium broke out in Sagamu area of Ogun State on Saturday after some officers of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly shot a footballer to death.

Sources say the deceased, identified simply as Kaka, was returning from a football training when he was shot dead.

Popular rapper, Ruggedman, said the deceased was coming from Abeokuta, the state capital where he had gone for training and was allegedly shot dead in Sagamu by some police officers.

Ruggedman tweeted a video of the lifeless body of Kaka on a stretcher and wrote:

“Police from Obada Police station Sagamu have killed a young footballer “Kaka”. He was on his way to Sagamu and he was coming from training in Abeokuta. They shot his car tyre & the car somersault. @AcpIshaku@PoliceNG @PoliceNG_CRU thank you for bringing sadness to another family.”

Kaka’s death sparked outrage in the town as some angry youths took to the streets to set bonfires on some roads in protest against the killing of the footballer.