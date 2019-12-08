Mayhem in Sagamu after Joshua’s heroics

There was chaos in Sagamu on Saturday night after Anthony Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr.

Nigerian-born British boxer Joshua, outclassed Ruiz over 12 rounds to reclaim the titles he lost in June.

After the fight, his relatives were seen exchanging pleasantries and hugging each other and chanting victory songs.

Amidst the family members jubilation, Joshua’s fans rocked fireworks and blocked the Cinema Street, causing a heavy gridlock.

Joshua’s uncle, Mr Wale Joshua, commended the 29-year-old for being humble in defeat.

“We are happy. We commend his gallantry. He made us proud and he stood by his words of wisdom. He has always told us not to be weighed down by defeat,” he added.

Another uncle, Mr Ogunsanya Gbenga, said, “Our ancestors are behind him. Our forefathers are not dead. They are strongly awake to see him come to limelight again.”

Head of Anthony Joshua Fans in Sagamu, identified as Mr Naira, added,

“This is the most massive we have had. The crowd is huge. Over 5000 are here.

“He should learn from earlier defeat. He should never underrate anyone regardless of their size or height. We are expecting him here after the victory.”