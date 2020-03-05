Mayhem in Kano as Youths protest blasphemous song

Hundreds of aggrieved youths stormed the Kano Hisbah office on Wednesday to protest the alleged blasphemy song of portraying the Holy Prophet Muhammad in ‘bad light.’

The protesters displayed various placards, alleging that the government and the security agents in the state were reluctant to handle the alleged case, which informed their action.

Convener of the protest, Idris Ibrahim (known as Baba Idris), said they came to notify the government to do the needful otherwise they take the law into their hand.

He, however, disclosed similar incidents occurred in the state but the issue died without any action from the state’s authorities, this he said they will not allow it to go unpunished.

One Yahaya Sharif-Aminu composed a song containing derogatory verses attributed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which prompted violence against the musician and his band members who fled the area.

But the family house of the singer located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local government was set ablaze by irate youths who invaded the area in protest against the blasphemy’s song.

The finding indicated that the singer is a follower of Tijjaniya sect and Faidha group who are known for their preference of Ibrahim Nyass (a famous Senegalese Islamic Scholar) over Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The Kano Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina, while speaking with the protesters, assured the state was on top of the situation.

He informed parents of the alleged blasphemer has been arrested and are under police custody.