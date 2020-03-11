Mayhem as robbery gang hits Ibadan estate

Confusion broke out at Oke Ibadan Estate area of Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday as an armed robbery gang reportedly besieged the area.

It was gathered that the hoodlums arrived at the area around 9:15pm and broke into a woman’s apartment while making a telephone call to her son who lives in Lagos.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, saying a detachment of anti-robbery policemen were already at the scene to burst the crime.

Fadeyi said,

“Our men are already at Oke Ibadan Estate and the estate has already been cordoned off. We have three patrol vehicles in the area now and we are sure that there is no escape for the robbers.

“However, we want the members of the public to save the police control room numbers on their mobile telephone sets so that they can reach out promptly during emergencies.”

Details later…