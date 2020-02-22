Mayhem as Joshua visits Makoko slum [Photos]

Nigerian-born British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Friday visited the world-famous Makoko slum in Lagos where he was received with wild excitement by giddy-eyed residents.

The visit comes as Joshua continues to tour communities in the south-west following his arrival in Nigeria earlier in the week.

The 30-year-old pugilist sure had a good time in the community as the excited locals trooped out in their large numbers to see the world champion.

AJ took to his Instagram page to share lovely photos of the visit.

In some of the photos, he was seen with the kids posing with AJ’s WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

