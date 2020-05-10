MayD Addresses His Beef With PSquare in New Instagram Live Session

In 2012, Jude Okoye released a statement announcing the end of MayD’s relationship with the PSquare label – Square Records, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

In his statement, the record label boss said, “I, Jude ‘Engees’ Okoye of Square Records Limited and Northside Entertainment Limited hereby announces to the general public that Mr. Akinmayokun Awodumila, otherwise known as MAY D is no longer an artiste under the aforementioned outfits due to irreconcilable differences,”

This stirred heated conversation on social media, and now MayD, whose real name is Akinmayokun Awodumila, has addressed it during an Instagram Live session.

He claimed that he never had any contract with the brothers, because they “never really believed in me.”

He clarified that he pleaded for a signed business relationship, but the brothers wanted to watch him first, to be sure that he is capable of making waves. And when they eventually saw his capabilities and successes, they finally drew up the contract and he, MayD, refused to sign it.

“Everything went downhill from there,” he added.

