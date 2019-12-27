‘Maybe one day when I’m bored’ – Ronaldo on becoming a coach

Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not expect to become a coach after he retires but is not ready to rule it out entirely.

The Juventus superstar is still going strong at 34 years, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances for the Italian giants this season.

Ronaldo said in August that he does not know when he will bring an end to his playing career, saying he could either retire at the end of the season or keep going past his 40th birthday.

There are a number of new young coaches in Europe’s top leagues, but the five-time ballon d’Or winner has no immediate desire to transition into coaching once he hangs up his boots for good.

“Right now, I’m not interested in becoming a coach, but maybe one day I will be bored and I will feel like it,” Ronaldo told DAZN Italy.

“Never say never.

“If I became a coach, I would be a motivator, the coach must pass on his passion and talent to the team. For example, I like to have fun, dribble, shoot, score goals; I should pass this on to the team, as a motivator.”

Ronaldo also reiterated his happiness at being in Turin.

“I like everything about Juventus,” he added.

“They have a good culture, they are the best club in Italy. They have an extraordinary story. I’m really happy to be here. I want to win many trophies here.”