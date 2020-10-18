‘Maybe I’ll leave the country if I lose’ – Trump speaks on election

US President Donald Trump has proclaimed that he may “leave the country” if he loses the presidential election next month to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Trump said in the presence of a bustling crowd at a Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally in Georgia on Friday, “could you imagine if I lose? I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

Trump suggested that he would be embarrassed to lose the election to Joe Biden.

“You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose, my whole life what am I gonna do? I’m gonna say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics,” Trump said to roars of laughter from the audience.

The President also claimed that he would not be engaging in any further fundraising for his 2020 bid to maintain his place in the Oval Office.

“I could raise more money,” he said. “I would be the world’s greatest fund-raiser, but I just don’t want to do it.”

Reportedly, Joe Biden has raised upward of $383 million, while Mr Trump has around $247 million.

There are only 18 days left to the election, and already 20 million ballots have been cast which are said to show Democrats in the lead, with a slight lead in the state of Florida, widely seen as a must-win state for Trump.

