Maya Rudolph Reacts to Kamala Harris Becoming Joe Biden’s Running Mate

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Maya Rudolph Reacts to Kamala Harris Becoming Joe Biden’s Running Mate

Maya Rudolf is so happy with Kamala Harris becoming Joe Biden’s running mate.

The actress was recently nominated for an Emmy for impersonating Kamala Harris on SNL, and so was ecstatic when she heard the news that Biden had picked the California Senator as his running mate on Tuesday,

“Oh, shit,” Rudolph told Entertainment Weekly upon hearing the news, and she showed her joy of being recognized with an Emmy nomination, “I’m just as surprised as you are, guys.” She added, “That’s spicy.”

Addressing the return of SNL, Rudolph went on to say, “I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out I’m sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there,” she joked.

She also added this about SNL: “I don’t know that I’m ready to go right this minute, but it’s so nice to have this nomination be associated with the show because it’s my true love.”

,

Related Posts

Sterling K. Brown Talks About Seeing Himself On Screen: “It Validates Your Life”

August 12, 2020

Nick Cannon to Allegedly Sue Viacom for $1.5B

August 12, 2020

This Toke Makinwa x Mr. Macaroni’s Skit Has Got Everyone Talking

August 11, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply