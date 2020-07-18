May D Inks Record Deal with Davido’s DMW

May D is now officially a member of the 30 Billion Gang as he is now signed under Davido’s DMW record label.

The musician who was AWOL from the Nigerian scene following his exit from Jude Okoye’s Northside Entertainment Inc., has found a home with the likes of Mayorkun, Peruzzi, etc who are also signed under DMW.

Recall that weeks ago, May D joined issues with his former boss noting that he was treated poorly while with Okoye and had to share living space with the driver then despite having a solid career and making money.

Well, all of that trouble is behind him now as he took to Twitter to share the change in his fortune.

“My New Family, I’m So Excited! PROBLEM #DMW #30BG # CONFAMENT”, he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

