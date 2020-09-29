May D Announces He’s Single Again

May D has taken to social media to announce his relationship status which has reverted back to single.

The singer who was previously married to a Swedish woman, Carolina Wassmuth, took to Twitter to reveal that the 2-year-old marriage had crashed.

In His tweet, May D who revealed that he has always been in a relationship in the last fifteen years wrote;

“I’m single Again and free! For over 15 years I have always been in a relationship. I think I need to be alone for sometime”.

May D for married to Carolina Wassmuth in 2018 and they both share a son, Ethan. The reason for the dissolution of the marriage is yet to be revealed.

