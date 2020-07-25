Max FM LAgos OAP, Iya Jogbo, is Reportedly dead

Premium Times is reporting that Max FM’s Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju, popularly known as Iya Jogbo, is dead.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by TVC News and Max FM Lagos and Abuja, in a statement in which they said that the OAP died on Friday after a brief illness from bronchitis and an enlarged heart.

Iya Jogbo sis famous for her ‘Wetin Dey show’ presented alongside Walepowpowpow and Obus.

Speaking in the statement, the Chief Executive Officer of TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon, said:

“Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focused solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends. Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved Wetin Dey show on Max FM. She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day.”

