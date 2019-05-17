Max Allegri to leave Juventus at End of Season

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave Serie A champions Juventus at the end of the season.

The 51-year-old Italian has won the league title in each of his five seasons since taking charge in 2014.

Though Juventus, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer for £99.2m, retained the title, their season was considered a disappointment as they could only reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The Old Lady have two league games remaining this season, starting with Atalanta at home on Sunday before a final game at Sampdoria on 26 May.

Last week Allegri said he was “amused” at rumours suggesting he would leave Juventus, Serie A champions for the past eight seasons.

“I enjoy reading and hearing everything,” he said at the time.

“Next week I will meet with the president. We will be speaking in general terms, as we do every year. Before Ajax I told him I would stay.”

Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli are set to speak at a news conference on Saturday.