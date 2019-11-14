Mavin Artist Di’Ja Reveals She’s Expecting Her Third Child

Congratulations to Di’Ja!

The Mavin star has taken to her Instagram to announce that she is expecting her third child. “Mummy of 3 loading…. with our third child on the way,Alhamdullilah, I’ve been pushing to get projects in before the year ends,” said the singer.

She tied the knot with her partner Rotimi in 2015, and in 2016 they welcomed their first child together.

Now, the third is on the way and fans are super excited for her.

See her post below:

