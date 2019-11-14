Mavin Artist Di’Ja Reveals She’s Expecting Her Third Child

Congratulations to Di’Ja!
The Mavin star has taken to her Instagram to announce that she is expecting her third child. “Mummy of 3 loading…. with our third child on the way,Alhamdullilah, I’ve been pushing to get projects in before the year ends,” said the singer.
She tied the knot with her partner Rotimi in 2015, and in 2016 they welcomed their first child together.
Now, the third is on the way and fans are super excited for her.
See her post below:
Mummy of 3 loading…. with our third child on the way,Alhamdullilah, I’ve been pushing to get projects in before the year ends. This look was for last week’s @magiccarpet_studios investor’s meeting. Did I tell you all that I am the voice of #ZAHRA in #passportofmallamilia. The dopest animation about to come out of Nigeria. I’m obsessed with music and animation! Check out all info on @magiclabproject @magiccarpet_studios we have amazing talent in Nigeria.! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 – makeup hides the tiredness😩. Don’t be fooled! Look by @elamorprobeauty!