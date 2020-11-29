Mauritius to acquire one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Mauritius is discussing with the Indian government for the acquisition of one million additional doses of the anti-COVID vaccines as soon as they are available for administration to its 1.3 million population, official sources announced in Port-Louis.

Dr Zouberr Joomaye, spokesperson of the National Communication Committee (NCC) on COVID-19, said that following an agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mauritius will obtain 240,000 doses of the vaccines “which will cater only for about 20% of the population”.

“Hence, the need for the purchase of additional vaccines from India which is among the largest manufacturer of anti-COVID vaccines”, he said, adding that a priority list will be worked out for the vaccination of frontliners, vulnerable and elderly persons.

Regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in the island, Dr Joomaye indicated that no new local case has been detected since 12 November, 2020.

