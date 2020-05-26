Maureen Esisi Reacts to Barreness and Promiscuity Claims as Reason Her Marriage to Blossom Chukwujekwu Crashed

Maureen Esisi, the estranged wife of actor, Blossom Chukeujekwu has had enough regarding claims that her marriage crashed bcause she was barren and promiscuous.

The fashion designer who noted that she’s a lot of things but neither promiscuous nor barren shared a screenshot of a message she received from a troll.

In a heated write-up, she explained that the marriage has been over for about a year and it’s time people moved past it. Maureen Esisi went further to state that no one lived in the marriage with them and while her estranged husband is calm, she’s not cut from that cloth.

“Shit I Receive Daily… First Scape Goat!!!!!… When will this End???… The Relationship Sailed almost a Year ago.. Can y’all negative people move past it??? Please??????

“Enough!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is calm, But me I am not well oooooo… I have been trying to face front for a while now but y’all keep making me mad Asf!!!!!! Have sense ooo, she wrote.

“My name is Red ooo, I don’t just Bark, I Dey bite ooo… Don’t “thought” and come near me hence forth, you didn’t liv in that marriage with Us and u must be Foolish to even believe anything those so called “authentic” blogs wrote… ENOUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!”

