Maulud: Atiku enjoins Muslims to pray for Nigeria

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has urged Muslims to remember Nigeria in their prayers as they celebrate Eid-el-maulud.

Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, prayed that the celebration shall herald a new era of peace and prosperity for every family and the country.

He said on social media;

“I join the Muslim Ummah across the globe to celebrate this year’s Maulud. This celebration at such a time in our country offers an opportunity to reflect on all the happenings around us, with a reminder of why our faith in God should be absolute.

“Let us remember Nigeria in our prayers for the well-being of the country, just as the Noble Prophet (SAW) demands that we must love our fatherland. I pray that this celebration shall herald a new era of peace and prosperity for every family and the country at large.”

Nigerians are enjoying an extra day off work as the Federal Government declared Thursday, October 29,2020 public holiday to mark this year’s Maulud celebration.

