Match Fixing: Bonfrere Jo embarrassed as Westerhof wins in Court

Former Super Eagles coach Johannes Bonfrere has been left with eggs in his face as his predecessor, Clemens Westerhof, emerged victorious in the defamation of character case.

The Rechtbank Gelderland Hight Court, Arnhem on Tuesday found Bonfere guilty of the charge of defamation brought against him by Westerhof, CompleteSports writes.

Bonfrere, in a sensational interview with Lagos-based radio station, Brila FM, claimed that his former boss sold Nigeria’s 1994 FIFA World Cup Second Round match against Italy.

Bonfrere was also quoted as having accused Westerhof of selling the match for $100,000.

Consequently, Westerhof prayed the court to compel Bonfere to prove his allegation against him or go to jail and pay a heavy fine as damages for defaming his good name.

Justice Bonnekemp, who presided over the case found Bonfere guilty as charged and asked him to apologise in a paid advert to be published in a Nigerian newspaper.

The judge ruled that his statements on Westerhof were incorrect, adding that he would pay more damages to his compatriot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

