Masturbation May: Victoria Inyama Shares Post Encouraging Self-Pleasure

Victoria Inyama never fails to share new knowledge with her fans.
Today she reposted a glorious video about the latest campaign, Masturbation May, in which mental health advocate Malin Andersson, spoke about the gains of masturbation, and why many women should get themselves some good sex toys.
Inyama thanked Andersson for the post, and then added a note for her fans, saying: “l recommend this too, better than getting involved with A Sexual Controller #noshame #notodomesticviolence.”
Masturbation May is a whole month dedicated to self-love and carving out some 'me time'. Too often we forget to take control of our personal wellbeing and show ourselves some love and kindness. I'm part of @lovehoneyofficial campaign to raise awareness of masturbation as a healthy, safe and natural way for people to express their sexuality, needs and desires. I want to remove the shame and stigma. Empowering women is my number one goal, so don't feel shy!! Thank you @missmalinsara l recommend this too, better than getting involved with A Sexual Controller #noshame #notodomesticviolence