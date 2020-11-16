Master KG Celebrates Major Win at the 2020 AFRIMMA Ceremony

Congratulations to Master KG!

The Jerusalem producer was the biggest winner last night at the AFRIMMA event, where he raked in the Artist of The Year Award, Song of The Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jerusalema remix.

Celebrating this feat, he said tweeted these:

Guys Yesterday We Won!!!! The following @afrimma Awards

Artist Of The Year

Song of the Year

Best Collaboration

Best Southern Africa

Thank you for Voting Guys🙏🙏🙏💯🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤🙏💯💯 — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 16, 2020

Afrimma 2020 Song Of The Year Another Award Thanks Guys For Voting 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/pD1rDnBgMz — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 15, 2020

Another Award Best Male Southern Africa Thank You Guys For Voting #Afrimma2020 ❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/HObwhGOhno — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 15, 2020

