Master KG Celebrates Major Win at the 2020 AFRIMMA Ceremony

Congratulations to Master KG!
The Jerusalem producer was the biggest winner last night at the AFRIMMA event, where he raked in the Artist of The Year Award, Song of The Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jerusalema remix.
Celebrating this feat, he said tweeted these:
Guys Yesterday We Won!!!! The following @afrimma Awards
Artist Of The Year
Song of the Year
Best Collaboration
Best Southern Africa
Thank you for Voting Guys🙏🙏🙏💯🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤🙏💯💯
— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 16, 2020
Afrimma 2020 Song Of The Year Another Award Thanks Guys For Voting 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/pD1rDnBgMz
— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 15, 2020
Another Award Best Male Southern Africa Thank You Guys For Voting #Afrimma2020 ❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/HObwhGOhno
— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 15, 2020