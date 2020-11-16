Master KG Celebrates Major Win at the 2020 AFRIMMA Ceremony

Master KG Celebrates Major Win at the 2020 AFRIMMA Ceremony

Congratulations to Master KG!

The Jerusalem producer was the biggest winner last night at the AFRIMMA event, where he raked in the Artist of The Year Award, Song of The Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jerusalema remix.

Celebrating this feat, he said tweeted these:

