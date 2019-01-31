Massive Crowd Welcomes Buhari to Kano [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday took his campaign trail to the northwestern city of Kano as he seeks re-election in next month’s presidential election.

Buhari landed at the 303 Nigerian Air Force Flying Training School Base, Kano State., and was received by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, Minister of Aviation and Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi‎.

President @MBuhari arrives the Ancient City of Kano, for his Presidential Campaign Rally this afternoon at the Sani Abacha Stadium. #PMBInKano pic.twitter.com/eGiRLrwk53 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 31, 2019

Also on hand to welcome the president are Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau, Minister of State Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris.

Thousands of APC supporters singing solidarity songs and displaying various party insignia had thronged the streets of Kano State to welcome President Buhari, who later addressed the crowd at the Sani Abacha Stadium.