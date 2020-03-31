Masquerade nabbed for defying ban

The Police in Ogun State on Monday announced the arrest of a masquerade for allegedly defying the state government’s directives on high-density gatherings as part of moves to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease.

The masquerade was apprehended after it allegedly confronted the policemen and threatened to deal with them if they insist on dispersing his followers.

Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said the masquerade was apprehended on Sunday at Ijeja area of Abeokuta following a complaint from members of the public that some people have gathered in hundreds in the area.

Oyeyemi said that the gathering was held to celebrate the masquerade festival in the area.

He said the gathering created fear of massive spread of the disease in the mind of people in the area.

He said “upon the report, policemen from Ibara Division moved to the area and warned the people to disperse but the masequrade confronted the policemen and threatened to deal with them if they insist on dispersing his followers.

“The masequrade was subsequently arrested and taken to the station where he was warned to be law-abiding before he was released to a reliable surety.”