Masked Police Officers Arrest Dino Melaye from Abuja Hospital

Masked police officers have stormed the hospital where Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West, was receiving treatment after his arrest last week.

The officers forced the lawmaker, who was on the hospital bed, into an unmarked vehicle and drove him to an undisclosed location.

Mr Melaye was arrested last week after over two dozen policemen laid siege on his home in Maitama, Abuja, for eight days.

He turned himself in after hiding in the house for days, and has been in the hospital since then.

The embattled lawmaker is being accused of ‘culpable homicide’ following the shooting of an officer in his native Kogi State during a confrontation with his convoy.

