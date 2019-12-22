Mase, Teni & More Shut Down Day 1 of Flytime Music Festival: Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged took over Lagos’ Eko Convention Centre on December 20, for a night of world-class performances, luxurious raging, and a charged carnival atmosphere.

The legacy concert of renowned promoters Flytime Promotions, which takes place annually in Nigeria drew thousands of attendees and featured sets from many luminaries of African and world music, including Burna Boy, Olamide, Mayorkun, Zlatan Ibile, Patoranking, Teni Makanaki, breakout Jamaican singer Koffee, and veteran American Hip-hop legend, Ma$e among others. In addition to its sold-out crowd and stacked artist lineup, the concert is also marking its 15th anniversary with a pioneering 5-day music festival.

“Pepsi Rhythm unplugged has come in leaps and bounds, setting the pace of concerts in Nigeria, and inspiring a generation of talents to come forward with their best work,” says Cecil Hammond, the CEO of Flytime Promotions. “This year, we’re offering a decade-defining week, with specially curated concerts to define the holiday season.”

Hosted by Bovi, the night launched with a charged set from DJ Obi, before openers Jeff Akoh, Tolani and B-Red carried it forward. Fireboy DML would raise the crowd, right in time for a retro-fusion performance from DJ Cuppy, complete with dancers and miming.

19-year-old breakout Jamaican singer Koffee delivered a thrilling performance, running through her hit records, before ending with an emotional vote of thanks. Teni threw in her comic bent, and DJ Neptune charted the creative history of Nigerian music, soundtracking each era with hits and dancing from an electrifying group led by Kaffy.

Dressed like royalty in flowing Agbada, veteran rapper Ma$e took everyone back a few decades, to a time when he ruled Hip-hop. Backed by nostalgia, he ran through his vast catalogue of hits. Patoranking, Zlatan and Mayorkun played high-energy sets, before Burna Boy rounded off the show with a powerful performance.

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged is a toast to 15 years of remarkable growth and exceptional concerts by Flytime.

The festival organizers will host legendary R’n’B trio, BoyzIIMen on TONIGHT. Day 3 will welcome the hottest girl of the summer, Megan Thee Stallion to new Flytime franchise—the Alternative Concert—on 22nd December. Flytime Music Festival has also announced the Everything Savage concert, headlined by Tiwa Savage on the 23rd of December. The festival will close on Christmas Day with a headliner concert by Burna Boy!

For the next 4 days, Flytime Promotions is set to take you on an absolutely enthralling and mind-blowing ride!