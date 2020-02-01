Mase Puts Diddy On Blast for ‘Enslaving’ Black Artistes

Just days after Diddy’s speech at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala where he called out the Recording Academy for not taking rap and R&B music from black artistes seriously, Mase now has a few words for him.

The former Bad Boy Records artist put Diddy on blast in an Instagram post, as he took issue with the way Puffy exploits his artists and Mase claimed that he tried to buy back his masters from him, to no avail.

“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label,” he began. “For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t.”

Mase went on to say that he offered Diddy $2 million for his masters, but Puff wouldn’t budge unless he could surpass the “European guy’s” offer, even though Diddy only allegedly paid him $20,000 over two decades ago. “You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all,” the Harlem World rapper penned.

