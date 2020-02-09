Masai offers 20 cows for Yemi Alade’s hand in marriage

Nigerian singing sensation Yemi Alade, has revealed that a Masai once offered her 20 cows to seek her hand in marriage.

She also added but for his friend, who discouraged her from accepting the man’s proposal because she’s too fat and might end up being ‘deployed’ as a housewife, she could probably have agreed.

The award-winning singer/songwriter made this interesting revelation on her Instagram page, describing it as a ‘fun fact’.

She wrote,

A Masai Offered Me 20cows For My hand in Marriage, but his friend said that I am fat😂😂😂 and I can’t build houses!😂😂 FUN FACT

The First and Oldest Wife’s house is usually the first followed by the second wife’s and the others respectively.

Alot of the Maasai Youth are educated and still very cultured, building houses from skillful mix of cow dung, mud and water.

The Masai are a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting northern, central and southern Kenya and northern Tanzania.

They are among the best known local populations internationally due to their residence near the many game parks of the African Great Lakes, and their distinctive customs and dress.

