Mary Remmy Njoku Laments Poor Treatment at Covid-19 Testing Facility

Mary Remmy Njoku has lamented the poor treatment at a facility where she went to get her Covid-19 test done.

The actress took to her Instagram story to share the experience that she didn’t find palatable at all.

Mary Remmy Njoku noted that after paying N50,000 for the test, she and other people waiting to get their tests done were made to stay under the hot sun, close to the humming generator in the facility. There was no AC or fan.

She noted that if people are paying that much for a test, they should at least be a little comfortable and if comfort cannot be afforded, then, the process should be made to be as fast as possible.

