Mary Remmy Njoku Advises Women to Use Their Connections for Themselves not Just Their Men

It’s easy for women to get lost trying to take care of everybody else’s need but their own, and Mary Remmy Njoku is advising against that.

The actress and filmmaker, took to her Instagram page to encourage women not to only be about their men but also about themselves.

The mother of three  advised that while women are busy praying for their men to succeed, they shouldn’t forget to pray for their own success too.

Mary Remmy Njoku also advised that as much as female folks use their connections to get their partners jobs, businesses, etc, they shouldn’t forget to do same for themselves because women aren’t  allergic to earning income too.

