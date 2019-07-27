Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spinoff

THR is reporting that Starz has given the green light to the spinoff of favourite TV series, Power and will star Mary J. Blige.

Per the outlet, the series, Power Book II: Ghost, is in preproduction, and this was confirmed by creator Courtney Kemp on Friday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The show will “continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters,” Kemp said, though it won’t necessarily focus on Omari Hardwick’s James “Ghost” St. Patrick, despite the title.

Blige added that she’s a huge fan of Power. “I’ve known so many Tashas, I’ve known so many Ghosts. I’ve dated so many Ghosts,” Blige said. “I’m a huge fan for life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

The final season of Power is set to premiere Aug. 25 and will be split into two parts. The first 10 episodes will air in late summer and fall, and the final five will debut in January 2020. Starz will also air aftershow Power Confidential, which will debut after the season premiere.