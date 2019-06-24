Mary J. Blige Receives Much-Deserved Lifetime Achievement Award

Last night, Mary J. Blige became the 19th recipient of BET’s lifetime achievement award, and she stunned the crowd with an exceptional medley of her hits, including her 1990s singles like “Real Love” and “You Remind Me.”

Fans stood to sing and dance along at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Blige, who rocked white short shorts, baseball cap and thigh high boots, was joined on stage Lil Kim and Method Man, who also thrilled the crowd when they spit their verses from Blige’s hits “I Can Love You” and “You’re All I Need” respectively.

48-year-old Blige was later presented the lifetime achievement award by Rihanna, who thanked her for her influence in the music industry, particularly among black female artists.

“Mary J. Blige you have set the bar for relatable, timeless, classic music,” Rihanna said. “You opened multiple doors for female artists in this industry. And on behalf of all the women that came after you like myself, thank you for being comfortable being you so we could be comfortable being ourselves.”