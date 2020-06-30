Mary J. Blige Joins Wine Business With Launch of Sun Goddess

Congratulations to Mary J. Blige!

The singer-actress has partnered with Fantinel Winery to launch Sun Goddess Wines, an exclusive collection of limited-edition wines, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, the company is owned by the Fantinel family in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy. The company is producing the set, which will feature an Italian pinot grigio ramato and an Italian sauvignon blanc. It’s named Sun Goddess as a nod to Blige’s childhood memories with her mother and a love for “the warmth and energy of the sun,” per today’s announcement.

Speaking about this project, Blige said: “A dear friend introduced me to Marco Fantinel referring to him as the producer of the best pinot grigio in the world. After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people. In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling.”

Fantinel, the company’s CEO, added: “She is an icon whose creativity, passion and strength has driven her to unparalleled success in all her endeavors. From day one, it was clear she shares our philosophy for producing wines of the highest quality, authentic expressions of our land, dedication and craftsmanship, and we could not think of a better partner and collaborator to bring customers these beautiful new wines.”

Both wines have a suggested price of $19.99 and are now available for presale on Wine.com and for purchase in New York and New Jersey through distributor Verity. In August, Sun Goddess will be in-stores through importer Trinity Beverage Group.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

