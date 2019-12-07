Marvin Gaye Family Claims That Pharrell Williams Committed Perjury

THR is reporting that the battle between Mavin Gaye’s family and Pharrell Williams is not getting over anytime soon.

Recall that their feud began with “Blurred Lines” this past decade after Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke and a song publisher, were ordered to pay nearly $5 million for infringing the copyright to Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up.” THR says:

“..the 2015 jury verdict, largely upheld last year on appeal, signaled that even an international chart-topper wasn’t immune from an allegation of plagiarism in a court of law.”

Things took a different turn when, on Friday, the Marvin Gaye family filed a motion that points a California judge’s attention to a Pharrell Williams interview published in early November by GQ Magazine. The hit maker discussed his behind-the-scenes production process and how when he finds something he likes, he “reverse engineers” the feeling he gets from listening to that music.

“I did that in ‘Blurred Lines’ and got myself in trouble,” he told Rick Rubin during the interview.

Ouch.

“I did not go in the studio with the intention of making anything feel like, or to sound like, Marvin Gaye,” Williams said during his deposition.

Now, the Gaye family believes this constitutes a fraud on the court and evidence of perjury. And they demand consequences. The motion said:

“Williams made intentional, material misrepresentations to the jury and this Court as part of an unconscionable scheme to improperly influence the jury and the Court in their decisions. Nothing was more central to this case than whether ‘Got To’ or Marvin Gaye was on Williams’s mind while he was engaged in creating ‘Blurred.’ That fact was central to the issue of whether Williams and Thicke illegally copied ‘Got To’ and whether their copying was willful, and they knew it. It was also central to their defense of ‘independent creation.’ And it became central in this Court’s analysis of whether to award attorneys’ fees.” The November 4, 2019 Interview now flies in the face of those previous sworn denials.”

You can read up the rest of the drama here.