‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

Mrs. Maisel will continue to thrill Amazon Prime fans.

THR is reporting that the retail giant and streamer has renewed a fourth-season for the award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The show is created Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, and had only returned for its third season last Friday.

This comes mere days after the show earned two Golden Globe nominations (for best comedy and for star Rachel Brosnahan) as well as SAG mentions for comedy series and actress in a comedy (Brosnahan and Alex Borstein). Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch round out the cast.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” the Palladinos said Thursday in a statement. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

