Marvel Star Chris Evans Blasts “Homophobic” Men Arranging Straight Pride Parade

Chris Evans had some strong words for the insensitive men who are organising the ‘Straight Pride’ parade in Boston.

The Marvel star took to his social media to post the message in which he said that those individuals seeking a permit for the parade in his hometown of Boston were “homophobic” and had issues of their own with which to deal.

“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??” Evans tweeted, and he added, “Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. … Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth.”

June is Pride Month for the LGBT community.

The so-called ‘straight pride’ is being organised by Mark Sahady, vice president of Super Happy Fun America, “on behalf of the straight community.” The said pride is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 31.

“We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles,” Sahady had said in a Facebook post of the group’s plans. “This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.