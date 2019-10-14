Martin Scorsese Continues to Drag Marvel Movies: ‘We Shouldn’t Be Invaded by It

Martin Scorsese has doubled down on his criticisms of Marvel movies: he wants people to stay away from them.

Recall that the Oscar-winning director had compared Marvel’s stream of superhero films to “theme parks,” stirring heated reactions from actors and Marvels star. But Scorsese had proved that he doesn’t really care about the backlash.

He spoke about this during a press conference alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on Sunday, to promote their film The Irishman, which screened at the BFI London Film Festival.

“It’s not cinema, it’s something else,” Scorsese said of Marvel’s blockbusters. “We shouldn’t be invaded by it. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films.”

“Theaters have become amusement parks. That is all fine and good but don’t invade everything else in that sense,” Scorsese continued on Saturday. “That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do. It’s not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It’s creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that.”

Ouch.