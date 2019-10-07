Martin Scorsese Comes Uder Fire for Saying Marvel Films Aren’t ‘Cinema’

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Some of those who have called him out include writers and directors like Joss Whedon, Peter Ramsey and Leigh Whannell. And Karen Gillan is the latest Marvel star to respond to Martin Scorsese’s controversial comments.

“I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema,” the actress, who plays Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy series told The Hollywood Reporter at the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles. “Cinema is story-telling with visuals.”