Martin Scorsese Comes Uder Fire for Saying Marvel Films Aren’t ‘Cinema’

Martin Scorsese is catching a lot of flak after he aired his opinion abut Marvel Universe films.
According to THR, the filmmaker said this during an interview with Empire magazine, in which he said that he regards Marvel movies as “not cinema” and likened them to “theme parks.”
“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”
Some of those who have called him out include writers and directors like Joss Whedon, Peter Ramsey and Leigh Whannell. And Karen Gillan is the latest Marvel star to respond to Martin Scorsese’s controversial comments.
“I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema,” the actress, who plays Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy series told The Hollywood Reporter at the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles. “Cinema is story-telling with visuals.”
Gillan noted that the Guardians films are a true representation of director James Gunn, who had tweeted that he was “saddened” by Scorsese’s opinion.
“There’s so much heart and soul, and it’s James’ soul in there,” she told THR at Saturday’s event at Pacific Palisades’ Will Rogers State Park. “He injects so much of his own personality, his sense of humor … that’s a very big representation of who he is as a person and therefore it’s very cinematic. He’s an artist.”