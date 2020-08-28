Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg to Star in New Political Drama Series

Deadline is reporting that Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg are teaming up together for a new political drama, Game.

Per the outlet, this series is “Based on a story from the duo and Patrick Aison, the Washington D.C.-set show will revolve around best friends Bobby and Dice, played by Lawrence and Snoop Dogg, who are running a ‘high stakes game of personal favors and political intrigue in Washington D.C..'”

And this will make it Lawrence’s most prominent return to television since his landmark sitcom Martin went off the air in 1997.

We can’t wait!

