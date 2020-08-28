Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg to Star in New Political Drama Series

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg to Star in New Political Drama Series

Deadline is reporting that Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg are teaming up together for a new political drama, Game.

Per the outlet, this series is “Based on a story from the duo and Patrick Aison, the Washington D.C.-set show will revolve around best friends Bobby and Dice, played by Lawrence and Snoop Dogg, who are running a ‘high stakes game of personal favors and political intrigue in Washington D.C..'”

And this will make it Lawrence’s most prominent return to television since his landmark sitcom Martin went off the air in 1997.

We can’t wait!

,

Related Posts

Donald Glover and Idris Elba Sign New Deal With M88 Representation Firm

August 28, 2020

Mike Edwards Shares His Wife’s Childbirth Video, Announces Arrival of Their Son

August 27, 2020

Mercy Johnson Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Post

August 27, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply