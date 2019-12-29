Martial’s wife explodes, says she ‘avoided Mourinho at United’

Anthony Martial’s wife, Martial Da Cruz has criticised Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho for not playing his husband during his time as the head coach of Manchester United between 2016 and 2018.

According to Da Cruz, Mourinho left Martial ‘suffering’ at Old Trafford, adding that she felt trapped by the injustice of the Portuguese towards the France international.

“During our first two years together in Manchester, I experienced a very difficult period because José Mourinho did not play him [Martial] (between 2016 and 2018),’ Martial Da Cruz told L’Equipe.

“In these cases, Anthony shuts himself out. You know he’s suffering, but he doesn’t say it. I felt trapped in my sense of injustice because, as a wife, you can’t say anything (to the coach).

“We’re just watching our man go down. I was experiencing it so badly that I didn’t go to certain events so as not to meet the coach.”

Martial has been impressive for Man United under current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The forward has scored nine goals in 16 starts for the Red Devils so far this season as he forms a lethal partnership with England international Marcus Rashford.