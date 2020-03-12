Martell Set To Host 2 Kings on 1 Stage At The AMVCA After Party

Following the success of the exclusive AMVCA sponsors party, Premium Cognac house- Martell announces a one of a kind after-party celebration, featuring the first-ever hype faceoff scheduled to take place on the 14th March 2020 at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites.

The 7th run of the ceremonial awards boasts of captivating performances from 2 kings in the hype game; Energy gad- Dotun & Jimmie The Entertainer, who will fuel the event, delivering a spontaneous experience to a cocktail list of guests & attendees in the entertainment industry.

Reckoned for its authenticity in elevating ordinary moments to a galore of grandeur, the AMVCA afterparty will cut through the glitz and glamour of the night, fusing fashion with high end live entertainment.

Martell is pulling all the stops to present an unparalleled stream of entertainment experience, exceptional setups, and a remarkable line up of the industry’s finest talents. The exclusive party will feature the best of both worlds from notable Disc Jockeys; Dj Big, Dj Obi, Crowd controller and so much more.

With this year’s edition, the anticipation is heightened as Martell is set to ring in its position of fostering social connections, and unwavering presence in monumental celebrations.

Be A Part of the conversation using the hashtag.

#MartellAMVCA

For media inquiries, contact; Ayobami.Ajenipa @ roberttaylormedia.com ; [email protected] roberttaylormedia.com