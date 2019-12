Marsai Martin is back doing what she know how best to do.

According to THR, the 15-year-old producer-actress who inked a first-look deal with the studio in February, the youngest person ever to do so for Universal, is set to a feature comedy Queen through her Genius Productions banner.

Per the outlet, the script will be written by Camila Blackett, while Joshua Martin, Carol Martin and Prince Baggett will produce.

We can’t wait!