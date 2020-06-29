Marsai Martin Replies People Who Criticised Her Hair and Teeth

Last night, 15-year-old Marsai Martin made an appearance during the virtual BET Awards to announce Megan Thee Stallion as winner of the best female hip hop artist award.

Rather than focus on what she had to say, many people shifted their attention to Marsai’s appearance, with some making horrible comments about her choice of blonde wig and her teeth which were mistaken for veneers when she was actually wearing braces.

At first, she tweeted a response: “Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards.”

Then, she released a video on Instagram in which she pretended to break down in tears, only to sniff into a $100 bill, before redirecting her critics’ attention to more important matters like the Black Lives Matter movement.

“A lot of people have been talking about my hair and how it looks like a grandma’s wig,” she said while feigning tears. “And they’re talking about my veneers and this don’t look like a veneer to me, ” Marsai added while pulling out her removable braces.

The Little star continued: “It’s hard, it’s difficult but I’m sorry to anyone I offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations of how I’m supposed to be and I apologise. I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have them worry about what my decisions are.’ At this point, Marsai then grabs a $100 bill and pretends to blow her nose before regaining her composure and revealing that she’s completely unaffected by the trolls. ‘Y’all, we are in quarantine and we got more important things to focus on than just my hair. Justice for Breyonna Taylor.”

Watch her video below:

