Marsai Martin is the Newest Talk Show Host as She Lands Deal with Quibi

Marsai Martin has conquered television, film and is now set to conquer the daytime scene.

The youngest executive producer in Hollywood just landed a deal with streaming service, Quibi, to host a talk show tagged ‘Tiny Talk Show’.

Marsai Martin announced her new gig via her Twitter handle, tweeting;

“Excited to announce this project. Thanks to a @Quibi, Art and Industry and all of our producing partners.

“A special congrats to my head if television Nicole Dow. Here’s to a first of many”.

The show which is produced by Art and Industry will be the world’s smallest functional talk show in keeping with its name.

“It’s one sixth the scale of an actual set which reflects the mission of the show itself; intimate, revealing and devoted to subjects with a lot say”, Quibi said.

Marsai Martin will serve as an executive producer on the show through her Genius Entertainment Company. Her parents, Carol and Josh Martin will also serve as executive producers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

