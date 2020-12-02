Marsai Martin Breaks Guinness World Record as Youngest Executive Producer

It’s official! Guinness Book of World Record has certified Marsai Martin as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood.

The Black-ish actress who served as executive producer for the movie– Little, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her feat.

Posting a picture of herself posing with her certificate from Guinness Book of World Record, Marsai Martin wrote;

“Y’all… I done broke a record. What an amazing honor. Who knew Little would be historic? Huge thanks to Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver, Tina Gordon, Will Packer, James Lopez and our WPP team.

“Thank you to our door friends at Universal. Eric Baiers, Peter Cramer, Donna Langley, and my wonderful creators Momma & Daddy for making my dreams come true over and over again”.

