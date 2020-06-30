‘Marry a Man You’re Sexually Attracted to’, Anita Joseph Dishes Marriage Advice Once Again

Anita Joseph has been steadily dishing out marriage advice since she tied the knot with her comedian husband, Fisayo Olagunju aka MC Fish.

The actress has once again taken to Instagram to share from her ‘wealth of knowledge’, the kind of man every woman should marry.

In the new video, Anita Joseph advised that women should not go after looks and money when choosing a partner but consider men that they are sexually and emotionally attracted to.

“Marry a friend. Marry someone that you know when you see him, you’re in the mood”, she said in the video.

Well, looks like there’s little harm in this new advice as some Joseph’s stance on issues e.g. marital rape, leaves little to be desired.

