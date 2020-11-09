Married Men Intentionally Cause Arguments at Home so They can Go Have Fun– Erigga

Erigga is letting women in on a secret about their husbands and some things they do.

The recently married singer took to his Twitter page to state that married men sometimes intentionally cause fights in their homes just so they can go out and have fun.

Erigga tweeted;

“Some men intentionally cause problems at home so they could go out and have fun in the name of “anger”. My sister no gree oh!

