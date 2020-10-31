‘Marriage is a scam’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has advised young Nigerians against getting married, insisting ‘marriage is a scam.’

Olunloyo made this known on Twitter while reacting to a follower who cautioned her to desist from misleading young people.

The user identified as Deji Ola with the username @Dejiade9 told her that marriage is not a scam in response to her previous tweet which read, “I love being single. #marriageisascam Ask FFK.”

“Stop misleading the younger generation. Marriage is not a scam. If it doesnt work for you does not mean its a scam. A 56 years old woman should be able to set a good example to the younger generation. #MARRIAGEISNOTSCAM” – @Dejiade9 tweeted

In response, Olunloyo said that she has never been married adding that everyone she knows is divorced.

“I’ve never been married and no younger generation should marry. It’s a scam young ppl. Everybody I know is divorced. Marriage is shit. Your husband will destroy your life. Deji is an abuser FYI”

The 56-year-old mother of two who has never been official married blamed domestic violence for her decision.

She made this know in a statement on her Instagram page two years ago after opening up on a shooting incident between her and her then fiancé.

“One of the reasons I remain single to this day is #domesticviolence. Do u know I once SHOT my fiance in the head while defending myself in an abusive situation at 8 mos pregnant?”

