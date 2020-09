Bovi Ugboma and his wife, Kris are celebrating their thirteenth year wedding anniversary together.

The stand up comedian and events compere shared a series of pictures in celebration of his marriage to his wife.

Bovi Ugboma captioned the pictures;

“11/11; I don’t even know what to say. So let the pictures do the talking. Dear @krisasimonye thank you for the music. This marriage has been just that- music!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook