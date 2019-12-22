Marrero Cruz named Cuba’s first prime minister since 1976

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has appointed the country’s first prime minister in more than 40 years – the tourism minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

The post of prime minister was scrapped in 1976 by the then revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

But it was reinstated under the rules of a new constitution for the communist-run island passed earlier this year.

Mr Marrero’s appointment was ratified unanimously by deputies in the National Assembly on Saturday.

The state newspaper Granma described Mr Marrero as a politician who had emerged “from the base” of the tourism industry, one of Cuba’s main sources of foreign exchange.

He was named tourism minister in 2004 by Fidel Castro and has since overseen a major boost in tourism to the island.

Following the changes, Mr Marrero, 56, will take on some of the responsibilities that currently fall to the president.

“The head of government will be the administrative right hand of the president of the republic,” state-run online news outlet Cubadebate said.

However, critics say any such changes are purely cosmetic as the Cuban Communist Party and the military remain the only two real decision-making institutions on the island.