‘Marlians are dumb’ – Davido’s Boy, Aloma, blasts

Rave of the moment, Naira Marley, and his fans (Marlians) have been put on blast by a rival in the music industry.

Earlier today, one of Davido’s boys, Aloma, took to his social media page to puncture the ego of Marley and his fans.

On the post, Aloma insinuated that Marlians are dull academically, and won’t come forward when it’s time for exams.

He wrote: “only exam period marlians refuse to come forward.”

It is not yet clear what inspired the unflattering post from him.

See his post below:

Ouch! That’s definitely below the belt.

You bet they won’t take this lying down. Fingers crossed on this one…